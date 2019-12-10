Boston Globe Obituaries
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
(978) 774-0033
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
View Map
NELSON, Evelyn (Moors) Age 96, of Lynnfield, MA, died December 7, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph F. Nelson and mother of Janet Nelson, the late Paul Nelson and his wife Lydia, Carol Allison and her husband Blair, and Linda Goreham and her husband Robert. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Visitation on Friday from 11am-12 noon and a Memorial Service to follow at noon. All services at the Funeral Home. Visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com for complete details. Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St - Middleton, MA Rt. 114

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
