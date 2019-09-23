|
TAYLOR, Evelyn O. (Johnson) Of Medford, died peacefully at home on September 23, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. "Bob" Taylor. Loving mother of the late Linda S. Gordon & her late husband Paul of NV, Larry R. Taylor & his wife Esther of Andover, Jill L. Evangelista & her husband Marco of Medford, Jeffrey C. Taylor & his wife Catherine of Tewksbury, David W. Taylor & his wife Carol of Woburn, Debra A. Ferullo & her husband Stephen of Wakefield and the late Linda E. Taylor. Cherished grandmother of Mark & his wife Nicole, David, Jared, David, Lindsay & her fiancé Corey, Scott & his wife Jade, Michael, Adam, Derek & his wife Juliana, Sean, Justin, Keri, Tyler and Jesse. Caring great-grandmother of Kassidy, Madyson, Caden & Marlee. Devoted sister of the late Clifton Johnson & his wife Irene. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, September 26, 2018 from 4-7PM. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 27th at Forest Dale Cemetery, Forest St., Malden at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Evelyn's name to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 or at www.perkins.org For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
