QUINTILIANI, Evelyn (Farnese) Lifetime Newton resident, November 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Daniel A. Quintiliani. Devoted mother of Doreen Quintiliani and her spouse Kathleen Daly of Shirley, Linda Quintiliani and her spouse Kathleen Greene of Mansfield, and Cindy Hodgdon and her husband Raymond of Westborough. Loving grandmother of Luke, Brian and Timothy Hodgdon. Predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Al, and Richard Farnese. Daughter of the late Vita (DiCarlo ) Farnese. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a talented seamstress, gardener and a lifelong learner who shared both her skills and wisdom with her family, friends, and her community. Evelyn loved her summer life on Cape Cod with her family and her Cape Cod friends. She was a beloved and active member of the Acres of Pines Community in West Yarmouth for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Raising a Reader MA, 3 School St., 3rd Fl., Boston, MA 02108, www.raisingareaderma.org Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4-8pm, and again Wednesday morning, at 11am, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, for a 12 Noon Mass. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019