BEMIS, Evelyn R. (Swain) Of Melrose, July 24, 2019, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Bemis with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Robert W. Bemis, Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Susan L. Bemis of Everett, David W. Bemis and his wife Cheryl of Plymouth, and Audrey M. Bailey and her husband Robert of Melrose. Dear sister of Elsie MacDonald of Melrose, and the late Irwin and Bud Swain. Cherished grandmother of Erin Bonoal and her husband Brian, Justin Bemis and his wife Kristen, Katie Dayie and her husband Thomas, Loralyn Bemis, Joshua Bemis and his wife Angie, and Sarah Packin and her husband Andrew. Loving great-grandmother of Madeline, Benjamin, Levi, Mason, Hannah, Luke, Beckett, and Colin. Family & friends are invited to gather in honor and remembrance of Evelyn's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Sunday, July 28 from 2-6pm, and again for her Funeral Service celebrated on Monday at 10am. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Published in The Boston Globe from July 25 to July 26, 2019