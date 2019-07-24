Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN BEMIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN R. (SWAIN) BEMIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN R. (SWAIN) BEMIS Obituary
BEMIS, Evelyn R. (Swain) Of Melrose, July 24, 2019, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Bemis with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Robert W. Bemis, Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Susan L. Bemis of Everett, David W. Bemis and his wife Cheryl of Plymouth, and Audrey M. Bailey and her husband Robert of Melrose. Dear sister of Elsie MacDonald of Melrose, and the late Irwin and Bud Swain. Cherished grandmother of Erin Bonoal and her husband Brian, Justin Bemis and his wife Kristen, Katie Dayie and her husband Thomas, Loralyn Bemis, Joshua Bemis and his wife Angie, and Sarah Packin and her husband Andrew. Loving great-grandmother of Madeline, Benjamin, Levi, Mason, Hannah, Luke, Beckett, and Colin. Family & friends are invited to gather in honor and remembrance of Evelyn's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Sunday, July 28 from 2-6pm, and again for her Funeral Service celebrated on Monday at 10am. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. More info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now