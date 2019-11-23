|
RAMSDELL, Evelyn R. Age 84, died of natural causes on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center in Medford, MA. Miss Ramsdell was born in Malden, MA on August 8th, 1935, daughter to the late Harold G. Ramsdell and Margaret M. (Barry) Ramsdell (formerly Whitely) and was a resident of Malden, MA until recently. Her father was a steam engineer from Connecticut and mother was a nurse, who had immigrated in 1916 from County Cork, Ireland, raised on the island of East Skeam with the Barry family. Miss Ramsdell is survived by her son Robert J. Ramsdell of Melrose, MA and many other family members here and abroad. She was predeceased by her daughter Elaine R. Savastano, sister Blanche M. (Ramsdell) Greenhill (formerly Eekhoff), half-sisters Mary E. (Whitely) Grover and Josephine (Whitely) Mutch and half-brother Thomas Whitely. She will be buried with her mother, Margaret M. Ramsdell, at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Rd., Medford in the Hemlock Lawn section of the cemetery. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019