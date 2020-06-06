Boston Globe Obituaries
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
West Roxbury, MA
EVELYN RUTH (SHINER) CREEDON


1928 - 2020
CREEDON, Evelyn Ruth (Shiner) Born November 3, 1928, died June 3, 2020. Wife of the late Robert J. Creedon, married for over 50 years. Daughter of the late Teresa and Joseph Shiner. Sister of Joseph E. Shiner, Teresa E. Shiner, Mary Jane Carney, Joy Nazarian, Jacqueline Bardasz and the late Anna Mae Shiner, Dorothy Burr, Raymond Shiner, Marilyn Ruma. Evelyn also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Evelyn grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School. She worked for Employers Liability Insurance for many years following. Evie and Bob resided in West Roxbury for over 40 years and enjoyed being a part of their community. She was an active member of St. Theresa's Church in West Roxbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church West Roxbury on Thursday, June 11, at 11:30 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
