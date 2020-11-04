SAULICH, Evelyn Ruth (Pearl) "Evy" of Bedford passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael for 54 years. Loving mother of Amy Weber & her husband Paul, Naomi Mael & her husband Jeffrey, and Mark Saulich & his partner, Chrissy. Adoring nana to Emily Mael, Jayden Mael, and Talia Weber. Fond sister of Patti & her husband Marvin Gensler, and loving sister-in-law to Carol & her husband Allan Dushman. Loving aunt to Elana, Shari & Zev Gensler, Rick & Larry Dushman, and their families. Evy graduated from Forest Hills High School and Queens College in New York and went on to earn a Master's Degree and Advanced Certificate in Psychology from Harvard University. Evy's career spanned decades, culminating with a position at Middlesex Community College where she worked for over 20 years with students in Disability Services. Evy was universally beloved by family, friends and coworkers for her caring, selfless, giving, thoughtful, supportive and generous nature. Evy's favorite activities included spending time with family and friends, celebrating Jewish holidays and preparing elaborate family meals, participating in her book club, and taking daily walks with her husband. Evy was adored by her husband, children, grandchildren and all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed. Evy touched so many lives and had a positive impact on each and every person who was fortunate enough to know her. A private service was held on November 3. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Evelyn "Evy" Saulich can be made to Mass General Hospital in support of Dr. Greg Cote's Sarcoma Research. Donations may be made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/
, or checks can be mailed to the Mass General Development Office, Attn: Keith Erickson, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Checks payable to Massachusetts General Hospital. Please include "In honor of Evelyn Saulich" on the memo line.