BETRO, Evelyn T. (Demers) Of Walpole, May 17, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Armando J. Betro. Loving mother of Deborah J. Carlson and her husband, David, of Foxborough, Susan Betro of Canton, David W. Betro of Franklin, and Steven M. Betro, and his wife, Lisa, of Foxborough. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew, Adam, and Jonathan and great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Henry Demers of Florida, the late Ruth Flynn and the late Mildred Nickerson. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Evelyn's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times, so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020