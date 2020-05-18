Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN BETRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN T. (DEMERS) BETRO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN T. (DEMERS) BETRO Obituary
BETRO, Evelyn T. (Demers) Of Walpole, May 17, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Armando J. Betro. Loving mother of Deborah J. Carlson and her husband, David, of Foxborough, Susan Betro of Canton, David W. Betro of Franklin, and Steven M. Betro, and his wife, Lisa, of Foxborough. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew, Adam, and Jonathan and great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Henry Demers of Florida, the late Ruth Flynn and the late Mildred Nickerson. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Evelyn's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times, so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -