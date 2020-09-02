1/
EVELYN T. (FLYNN) BURKE
BURKE, Evelyn T. (Flynn) Age 94, a longtime resident of Wilmington, MA, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late James E. Burke, devoted mother of James Burke & wife Kelli of Littleton, MA, Christopher Burke of Everett, PA, Kathleen Lyons & husband Gerald of North Chelmsford, MA and Joseph Burke & wife Mary of Phoenix, AZ. Loving "Grammy" of Brendan & Kevin Burke, Emma & Connor Burke, Jennifer, James & Patrick Lyons and Alyssa & Evan Burke, cherished daughter of the late Arthur and Frances (Regan) Flynn, dear sister of the late Virginia O'Leary, William, Walter and Arthur Flynn. Evelyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA on Saturday, September 5th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington, MA. Masks are required to be worn while in Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Boston Children's Hospital in Memory of Evelyn Burke. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow or a check payable to Boston Children's Hospital may be mailed to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02115-5301. Please include "Evelyn Burke" in the memo line. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
