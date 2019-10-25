|
WEST, Evelyn "Eva" Evelyn "Eva" West, 25, of Albany, NY. Passed away Oct. 17, 2019. Daughter of Christopher West and Ruth Clogston of Reading, MA. A 2012 graduate of Reading Memorial High School. Graduated from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY, in 2016 with a BS in music industry and a minor in math. Evelyn was an accomplished musician who started violin studies at the age of 6. She later studied voice and guitar. She played violin in the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras and the Reading Symphony and performed with the rock band Abyss. At St. Rose, she sang in the Masterworks Chorale, the New Music Ensemble and played violin in the Saint Rose Symphony Orchestra. She produced an album of her music, The Fields of Aaru, as her capstone project. Evelyn was also an athlete who competed in the 110 meter hurdles, the long jump, and the 440 relay for the Reading High Track Team. She was an avid hiker who hiked all 48 of the 4000 foot peaks in NH by age 17. She was also an expert skier who grew up skiing with her family at Ascutney Mtn. in VT and later skied at areas throughout New England and Colorado. Each summer, Evelyn attended the Star Gathering I Family Conference at Star Island, part of the Isles of Shoals off the coast of NH, and later attended the Star Gathering I Youth Conference, where she had many close friends. Evelyn's jobs before and after college included teaching life skills at Communitas, a program for people with developmental disabilities in Wakefield; interning at Ralph Jaccodine Management in Watertown; performing music for residents at assisted living facilities north of Boston; and serving as the Music Director at Star Island. She moved to Albany, NY, this fall. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is survived by her sister Rebecca West and husband Shane Mathews of Quincy, MA, brother Stephen West and fiance Natalie Munderville of Albany, NY; and partner Henry Sannyasa of Portsmouth, NH. She is also survived by grandparents Edward and Marjorie Clogston of Wilmington, MA; Charles and Susan West of York, ME; and Christiane West Little of Alexandria, VA, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service will take place on Sat., Nov. 23rd at 1:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Reading, 239 Woburn, St., Reading, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trans Lifeline. 101 Broadway #311, Oakland, CA 94607 or to the Star Island Corporation, 30 Middle Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019