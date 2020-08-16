|
BENSON, Evon Mrs. Evon Davidson Benson, 88, passed away on August 13, 2020 of natural causes at her home in West Roxbury, MA. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 13, 1932, the only child of Archie Donald Davidson and Annie Rae Burdette Davidson. As a child, her family relocated frequently; she attended a different school every year until high school, as she followed her father's career in the baking industry around the Midwest. They returned to Atlanta, GA where she graduated from Bass High School. After receiving her B.S. in education from the University of Texas in Austin, she returned to Atlanta, where she took a teaching position in first grade at Ed S. Cook Elementary School, motivated by the idea that she could contribute to the under served community of children and families living in a public housing area in downtown Atlanta. Evon went on to have a long and distinguished career as an educator. She was a classroom teacher in the Atlanta and DeKalb County School Systems for 21 years. Later, after earning her M.Ed and Ed.S. graduate degrees from Georgia State University, she became a Reading Specialist and Supervisor in DeKalb County, tutoring and designing curricula for elementary school children with reading difficulties for 17 years. She earned many professional awards and accolades, culminating in being chosen Georgia Reading Educator of the Year by the Metropolitan Atlanta Council for the International Reading Association in 1982. She was inducted into The Georgia Reading Hall of Fame in 1991. After retiring in 1989, Evon enjoyed worldwide travel, and remained active in many volunteer capacities, including as a reading instruction volunteer at her church (Mountain Park UMC in Stone Mountain), and as a proud volunteer at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. She relocated to Boston in 2006 to be closer to her family. She became a popular and beloved part of the community at her new residence, Sophia Snow Place, and remained an active volunteer both at her new faith home, Stratford Street Church in West Roxbury, and their community food pantry, Rose's Bounty. Evon is survived by her two sons, Don Benson and his wife Christine of Brooklyn, NY, and John Benson and his wife Kay of West Roxbury, MA. She was a doting and loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Olivia, Emily, John and Hannah. Hannah, who came into the family through adoption from China, adoringly knew her as Nai-Nai, a version of the Chinese term for paternal grandmother. She is also survived by her cousins, Janet Brookins of Henrico, VA and Donna Petrie of Aurora, CO. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Thursday, at 11 am, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Ave., ROSLINDALE. Interment will be in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Rose's Bounty Pantry, c/o the Stratford St. United Church, 77 Stratford St., West Roxbury, MA 02132, or the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 133 Federal St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2020