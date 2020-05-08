|
YOW, Ezra A. Of Raynham, formerly of Waltham and Framingham, May 2, 2020. Loving husband of Frances (Hurley) Yow for 65 years. Cherished father of Ezra A. Yow, Jr. of Raynham, Michael J. Yow and his wife Joanne of East Hampstead, NH, Edward C. Yow of Stoneham, Brian T. Yow and his wife Marguerita of Houston, TX, and Pamela M. Graziano and her husband John of Easton. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Born and raised in Memphis, TN, a son of the late Millard and Addie (Mae) Yow, he was a graduate of Memphis Tech High School. A veteran of the US Air Force, he served as an A/1C during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Ezra was employed as a Quality Control Engineer in the electronics industry and later became a supervisor for American Optical and a technician for DIEBOLD. He was a member of the Elks Club in Waltham and his hobbies included golfing and bowling. Due to Federal & State Emergency guidelines concerning Covid-19, private Funeral Services will be held for the family with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Ezra's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020