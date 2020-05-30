Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christine's Church
1295 Main St. (Rt. 3A)
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. MULLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. PAUL MULLIGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. PAUL MULLIGAN Obituary
MULLIGAN, F. Paul Age 74, of Norwell, MA and Margate, NJ, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Frank P. Mulligan and Margaret Kohout Mulligan and brother of the late John K. Mulligan of Margate, NJ. Paul loved the Shore, his passion was spending time on the beach with cherished friends. He never met a beach he didn't love. He was deeply involved in his daughters' activities, especially rowing, through their college careers. Paul's life was centered around his family and friends, boating and traveling. His sense of humor was priceless. His friends were his family and he shared his best times with them and his wife and daughters. After graduating from Rider University, he worked at Kodak and then moved to Boston to work for Shiley Laboratories as a National Sales Manager.

Paul is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years, Marcia (Cloherty), daughters Ann of Norwell, MA and Katherine (Mulligan) Hogan, her husband Christopher and granddaughter Brigid of Weymouth, MA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at 11 am in St. Christine's Church, 1295 Main St. (Rt. 3A), Marshfield, MA 02050. At this difficult time, please visit Paul's tribute page for more at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/FPaul-Mulligan

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's memory to: Brigham and Women's Hospital to the James Kirshenbaum Academic Fund, to support research and teaching in cardiovascular medicine. Gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Paul Mulligan" on the memo line, and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, PO Box 414905, Boston, MA 02241 or to the Mass General Hospital Head and Neck Research led by Dr. Jong Chul Park. Gifts can be made online:

giving.massgeneral.org/donate Please include in memory of "Paul Mulligan" on the memo line. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Homes

781.659.2200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -