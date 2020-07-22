Boston Globe Obituaries
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
F. ROBERT "BOB" DEFRANCISCO

DeFRANCISCO, F. Robert "Bob" Age 76, of Hopkinton, unexpectedly July 17, 2020. The loving husband of the late Arlene (Gilbert) DeFrancisco. The dear and devoted father of Kim Ishoo of Boston, Stacey Melin and her husband, Steven of Burlington, Nicole Higgins and her husband, Chris of Watertown, Juliet DeFrancisco of Boston and Alyson Schuster and family of New Hampshire. Proud grandfather of Amanda and Angela Melin, Noah and Hannah Ishoo and Luke and CJ Higgins. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, Bob's visitation and services will be for family in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory would be sincerely appreciated to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?fr_id=39300&px=6688740&pg=personal swdfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -