DeCARPIS, Fabian Of Nashua, NH, died peacefully early Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 85. Fabian was a devoted and loving husband, father and brother. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Katherine, and his loving son Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emo and Maria DeCarpis and his younger sister, Deana.Fabian was born and raised in Arlington, MA. Upon his marriage to Kathie in 1965, they moved to Bedford, MA, where he raised his family until his retirement to Nashua, NH.He was a United States Army veteran, who spent the bulk of his service time in Europe. For much of his life, Fabian fought a long, painful battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis but he never allowed his illness to interfere with his love for life and family.A prolific artist, Fabian's water colors are as vibrant and joyful as they are mesmerizing to behold. His local landscapes and beautiful skies capture the essence of New England and everything that is beautiful in nature. Fabian's love for gardening spanned decades. He had a vast nursery of Hosta's that he propagated and adored. The "Hostafarian" was always eager to share his plants with friends, family and clients. A self-proclaimed "Cigar aficionado," Fabian loved a late day cigar in the woodland garden, admiring the tapestry of greens that covered his lush wonderland, made even more special when he was joined by his son, Dan. Fabian loved to travel; from art shows to family getaways on the cape and later extended Carribean trips with his wife, a sketchpad, and cocktails always at the ready.Fabian's dry sense of humor, quiet determination, appreciation of nature and endless love for his family will be greatly missed by those who know him best.There are no Calling Hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Parish of the Resurrection, 449 Broad Street, Nashua, Tuesday, November 24th at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835, (877) 917-7326. Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock Street, NASHUA, NH.