FAITH ELAINE (POULIN) BAILEY

BAILEY, Faith Elaine (Poulin) Passed away peacefully at her residence in Gorham, Maine, on November 22, 2019, with her family at her side. Predeceased by her beloved husband and infant daughter, she is survived by her daughters Suzanne Plourde (John) of Auburn, ME, Sandra Jones (Brian) of Gorham, ME and Sheryl Waddick (Robert) of Waltham, MA, as well as 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours are from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, followed by her Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Spring interment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth. To express condolences or participate in Faith's online tribute, please visit dolbyblaissegee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
