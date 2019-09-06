Home

BUCKLEY, Faith M. Age 82, died peacefully, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, after a brief illness.

She was born in Boston, to the late John P. and Mary E. (Delaney) Buckley, and lived most of her life in West Roxbury. She graduated from Boston College, Class of 1959, with a B.S. in Education, and later earned a Master's degree in the field.

She was a dedicated and gifted elementary teacher and spent over thirty years teaching children in Weymouth Public Schools. She was adored by her students and their families and received many accolades, including The Patriot Ledger Golden Apple Award. Faith loved music and playing the piano and brought her love of music into the lives of many of her students.

Loving sister of the late John Paul Buckley and beloved niece of the late Anna Delaney.

Faith is survived by three nieces, one nephew, four great-nieces, two great-nephews, and four great-great-nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of Saint Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill on Monday, September 16th at 10a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Faith's memory may be made to Save the Music, P.O. Box 2096, New York, NY 10108-2096, or at savethemusic.org, or to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
