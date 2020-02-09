|
KANTER, Faith M. (Block) Formerly of Newton, MA, passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 97, at Orchard Cove, Canton, MA, surrounded by her family who adored her. Faith was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Morris and Sarah (Wolfe) Block. She was the loving wife of the late Yale Kanter, and mother to Marti (Mark) Stone and Arlene Kanter (Steven Kepnes). Devoted grandmother to Sara (Nathan) Hefez, Rachel Kanter Kepnes, Ari Kanter Kepnes, and great-grandmother to Evan and Lily Hefez. She is survived by her brother, Herbert Block and many nieces and nephews. Faith brought her joy of living to all who met her and will be remembered always for her spirit, her warmth, and her beautiful paintings. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, February 11th at 10AM, followed by Burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dr. Mark and Marti Stone on Tuesday following Burial through Thursday evening. Shiva will continue in Syracuse, NY at the home of Dr. Steven Kepnes and Arlene Kanter on Saturday and Sunday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah Southern New England, 1320 Centre Street, Suite 205, Newton Centre, MA 02459 www.hadassah.org or the Jewish National Fund, 77 Franklin Street, Suite 514, Boston, MA 02110 www.jnf.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020