PEAK, Faith (Webster) Age 93, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She lived most of her life in Cambridge and Hyannis, MA and was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, David Peak. Faith is lovingly remembered by her daughter Sarah Page and her husband Chris of Belchertown and daughter Joy Harju, her husband Andrew, and beloved grandson Blake of Wellesley. Services will be private. For an obituary and memorial messages, please visit www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2020