Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
1860 Washington St.
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FANNIE CHUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FANNIE CHUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FANNIE CHUNG Obituary
CHUNG, Fannie Age 89, of Concord, formerly of Hyde Park, died August 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Fannie was a retired administrative assistant who worked for many years at Curry College. She was an avid photographer, taking thousands of pictures of her family and her travels around the world. As an active member of the Mystic Valley Railway Society, she loved to travel around the country.

She was the devoted wife of the late George Chung, and the loving mother of Patricia Tecu (m. William Tecu) of Milton, Marie Chung of Concord, Peter Chung of Canton, Andrew Chung of Milford, and Jane Chung (m. James Mahoney) of MD. She was the loving sister of Dorothy Dear of Dedham, Nellie Chin of VA, Rae Hong of CT, and the late Donald Wong of NY. She was the proud grandmother of Rachel and

Alicia Cassidy, Colleen and Amy Chung, and Erin and Daniel Mahoney.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Pushard Family Funeral Home at 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Thursday, September 5th, from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gerard Majella Church at 1860 Washington St., Canton, on Friday, at 10am. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fannie's memory to the . Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman St., Canton

www.Roache-Pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FANNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
Download Now