|
|
CHUNG, Fannie Age 89, of Concord, formerly of Hyde Park, died August 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Fannie was a retired administrative assistant who worked for many years at Curry College. She was an avid photographer, taking thousands of pictures of her family and her travels around the world. As an active member of the Mystic Valley Railway Society, she loved to travel around the country.
She was the devoted wife of the late George Chung, and the loving mother of Patricia Tecu (m. William Tecu) of Milton, Marie Chung of Concord, Peter Chung of Canton, Andrew Chung of Milford, and Jane Chung (m. James Mahoney) of MD. She was the loving sister of Dorothy Dear of Dedham, Nellie Chin of VA, Rae Hong of CT, and the late Donald Wong of NY. She was the proud grandmother of Rachel and
Alicia Cassidy, Colleen and Amy Chung, and Erin and Daniel Mahoney.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Pushard Family Funeral Home at 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Thursday, September 5th, from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gerard Majella Church at 1860 Washington St., Canton, on Friday, at 10am. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fannie's memory to the . Pushard Family Funeral Home
210 Sherman St., Canton
www.Roache-Pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019