ZEGHIBE, Faris Shaheen Passed away November 12, 2019 at the age of 87, after a long engagement with cancer. In his own home, and on his own terms. Born in Boston on September 21, 1932, to Adla (Akiki) Zeghibe and Shaheen Zeghibe.
Faris grew up with seven siblings under the watchful eye of his beloved sister, Jenny. Early on, Faris chose a life of unconditional service to his parents and siblings; then to his country, the Raytheon company and his own family. Where today's generation might complain, Faris never did. He found satisfaction and meaning in all his work, and in his spare time he used his natural talents for engineering and building to create everything from furniture to homes. There was nothing he couldn't fix and no instructions he ever followed. He expressed his love for family and friends through many such acts. Actions meant everything to him. Faris faced cancer the same way he faced his life: straight-on, directly and with little fanfare or drama. His disease gave him the unexpected opportunity to see life from both sides, and it brought to his life an expanded way of being, and of seeing the world and those around him. Not everyone got to really know Faris. But to those he let inside, to know him was to love him. His family is especially grateful to those who took the time and loved him back.
A high-school graduate who started his career with little more than determination, he recognized the importance of continuing education and was proud that he and Sally put their four children through college and graduate education without outside assistance.
Faris was a loyal husband of 64 years to his wife, Sara Sears (Sally) Zeghibe of Cataumet, a loving and supportive father to his four children, Ronald W. Zeghibe of London, England; Kenneth F. Zeghibe of Mattapoisett, MA; Suzanne F. (Zeghibe) Ball of London, England; and Douglas A. Zeghibe of Milton, MA. He was a grandfather to eight grandchildren, and preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. Faris never thought he would live past 65, and he was grateful for every year after that. We, his family, are in turn grateful for all that he created, and the love he shared with us.
Faris enjoyed living a simple and private life, and in keeping with his wishes, services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation for cancer research and survivorship.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019