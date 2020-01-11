|
DABNEY, Fay Of Back Bay, passed away December 9, 2019. The daughter of the late George Bigelow Dabney and Mary Fay Dabney. Fay was predeceased by her brother, Lewis Stackpole Dabney of Chestnut Hill, and her sister Caroline Miller Dabney Runner and brother-in-law, Alfred, of Santa Rosa, CA. She is survived by her sister-in-law Edith LaCroix Dabney of Chestnut Hill, three nieces: Leila Dabney Marconi of Boynton Beach, FL, Mary Fay Runner of Garden Grove, CA, and Bettina Dabney Abe and her husband, George Allan Abe, of Acton, MA, a nephew, Alfred Dabney Runner of Novato, CA, a grand-nephew, Thomas Dabney Abe of New York, NY, and a grand-niece, Magdalen Allaine Abe of Acton, MA. Fay is survived by many cousins on both the Fay and Dabney sides of her family. A Memorial Service is scheduled for March 5, 2020 at Trinity Church, Copley Square, Boston, at 11 o' clock. A Private Burial will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fay Dabney's name to: Trinity Church of Boston, the Church of the Messiah of Woods Hole, Hale House Barnard Services, 273 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, The American Museum of Tort Law, https://www.tortmuseum.org/ For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020