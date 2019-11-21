Boston Globe Obituaries
FAY E. (POPKIN) BOROFSKY

FAY E. (POPKIN) BOROFSKY Obituary
BOROFSKY, Fay E. (Popkin) Age 78, of Winthrop. Entered Eternal Rest on November 21, 2019. A native of Portland, ME, she was the devoted wife of Richard Borofsky. She was employed many years at the Cliff House in Revere and life member of Hadassah, Bnai Brith and JWV Ladies Auxiliary. Beloved mother of Deborah & her husband Robert Berkovitz. Cherished grandmother of Ilana Rose Berkovitz. Dear stepmother of Kenneth Borofsky & his partner Patricia Vernon. Loving sister of Jean Popkin, the late Milton and Stanley Popkin. Services at Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, on Sunday, November 24, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Portland, ME. Condolence Calls may be made on Monday from 3-6PM at Temple Tifereth Israel. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152. For online condolences and directions, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019
