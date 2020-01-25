Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wing Fook Funeral Home
13 Gerard St
Boston, MA 02119
(617) 989-8833
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wing Fook Funeral Home
13 Gerard St
Boston, MA 02119
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for FAY FONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FAY E. FONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FAY E. FONG Obituary
FONG, Fay E. Of Boston, MA, passed away on January 24, 2020. Dear wife of Gim Pon Fong. Devoted mother of Conrad and his wife Shirley Liu, David and Wayne and his wife Irene. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to Visiting Hours on January 31st from 5 pm to 8 pm at Wing Fook Funeral Home. A Christian Service will be on February 1st at 10 am, procession will leave at 11 am. Interment will be held at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Boston Chinese Evangelical Church or . Wing Fook Funeral Home 13 Gerard Street Boston, MA 02119 (617) 989-8833

View the online memorial for Fay E. FONG
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FAY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -