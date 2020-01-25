|
|
FONG, Fay E. Of Boston, MA, passed away on January 24, 2020. Dear wife of Gim Pon Fong. Devoted mother of Conrad and his wife Shirley Liu, David and Wayne and his wife Irene. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to Visiting Hours on January 31st from 5 pm to 8 pm at Wing Fook Funeral Home. A Christian Service will be on February 1st at 10 am, procession will leave at 11 am. Interment will be held at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Boston Chinese Evangelical Church or . Wing Fook Funeral Home 13 Gerard Street Boston, MA 02119 (617) 989-8833
View the online memorial for Fay E. FONG
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020