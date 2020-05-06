Boston Globe Obituaries
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
FAY E. HARTNETT FAHEY

FAHEY, Fay E. Hartnett Of Quincy, passed away April 30th. Beloved wife of John J. Mother of John J. Fahey, Jr. and his wife Heather of Duxbury, Mark W. Fahey and his wife Cynthia of Plymouth, and Matthew J. Fahey of Houston. Grandmother of Graysen, Quinlin, and Declan. Sister of Arlene Walker of VA. Funeral Services private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Assn. at www.pancan.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
