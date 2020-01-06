|
CHIN, Fay Kam (Sum) Of Brookline, entered into rest January 06, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Shee Fun Chin, loving daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Poon Sum, devoted mother of Helen Chin Lui and her husband Richard of Medfield, Polly Chin- Ahern and her husband Mark of Lynnfield, Betty Chin and her partner Richard Coombs of Melrose, Kenneth Chin and his wife Joyce of Franklin and the late Jan Chin and widow Barbara Chin of S. Easton. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, January 12 from 2-6 pm and a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 13 from 9-11 am at the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St., QUINCY. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Fay Kam Chin to South Cove Manor, 288 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020