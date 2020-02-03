Boston Globe Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Chapel
FAY (KAMINSKY) VALE

VALE, Fay (Kaminsky) Age 73, of Wakefield, entered eternal rest on February 1, 2020. Devoted wife of Peter Vale. Loving sister of Dena & her husband Creighton Benham. Dear daughter of the late Anne & Shale Kaminsky. Much loved friend of many members of the birding community. Fay was on the board of directors of the Bird Observer Magazine and Brookline Bird Club. She participated in many Audubon Christmas Bird Counts, and assisted at the MAS Joppa bird banding station. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Nature Conservancy. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
