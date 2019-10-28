|
KAPLAN, Faye C. (Greenbaum) Of Stoughton, formerly a 40 year resident of Sharon, passed away at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Franklin B. & Ethel (Cohen) Greenbaum. Beloved companion for 30 years to Bob Galt. Loving mother of Eric Kaplan & his partner Margeaux Fanning of New Orleans, LA and Evan Kaplan & his wife Stacy of Westwood. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jacob, Dylan, Samson and Lily. Dear sister of Janie Crosscup and the late Harvey Greenbaum & his surviving wife Cissy Greenbaum. Devoted aunt of Matthew Greenbaum, Rebecca Greenbaum, Adam Crosscup and the late Nari Crosscup. Graveside Service at the Pride of Brockton Cemetery, 197 South St., Stoughton on Friday, November 1 at 11:00AM. Memorial Observance following the service at the home of Evan & Stacy Kaplan until 4:00pm, continuing 6:00pm–8:00pm, and on Saturday from 11:00am--2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Narissa Crosscup Memorial Schlarship Fund, 570 Washington St., Whitman, MA 02382. Mrs. Kaplan was born and raised in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. She graduated from the Beth Israel School of Nursing and worked for 30 years as a registered nurse in the Norwood Hospital Emergency Department. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019