LASHER, Faye Of Dedham, died peacefully on January 1, 2020 at The Doolittle Home in Foxboro. Born Milla Faye Metcalf in Coudersport, PA, daughter of Robert and Juanita Metcalf. She was 93. Faye was married to the late C. Kenneth Lasher, DMD and raised 5 children in Dedham. An avid bowler and golfer, she was an active member of Walpole Country Club for many years. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and watching Boston sports teams on television. Faye and Ken were longtime members of the St. John's Methodist Church in Dedham. After working in 2 retail stores in the area, she spent over 10 years at the Dedham Women's Exchange. Faye is survived by Suzanne Lasher of Bourne, Bob Lasher and his wife Pam of South Dartmouth, Tom Lasher and his wife Carla Crawford of Lakeville and Orange Beach, AL, Ben Lasher and his wife Janel of Norfolk and Andy Lasher of Wilmington, DE. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Doolittle Home, 16 Bird St., Foxboro, MA 02035. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to visit at 10:00 AM followed by a Service at 11:00 on Thursday, January 9 at Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in FOXBORO www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com Roberts and Sons Funeral Home. 30 South Street, Foxborough, MA 02035 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020