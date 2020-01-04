Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FAYE LASHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FAYE LASHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FAYE LASHER Obituary
LASHER, Faye Of Dedham, died peacefully on January 1, 2020 at The Doolittle Home in Foxboro. Born Milla Faye Metcalf in Coudersport, PA, daughter of Robert and Juanita Metcalf. She was 93. Faye was married to the late C. Kenneth Lasher, DMD and raised 5 children in Dedham. An avid bowler and golfer, she was an active member of Walpole Country Club for many years. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and watching Boston sports teams on television. Faye and Ken were longtime members of the St. John's Methodist Church in Dedham. After working in 2 retail stores in the area, she spent over 10 years at the Dedham Women's Exchange. Faye is survived by Suzanne Lasher of Bourne, Bob Lasher and his wife Pam of South Dartmouth, Tom Lasher and his wife Carla Crawford of Lakeville and Orange Beach, AL, Ben Lasher and his wife Janel of Norfolk and Andy Lasher of Wilmington, DE. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Doolittle Home, 16 Bird St., Foxboro, MA 02035. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to visit at 10:00 AM followed by a Service at 11:00 on Thursday, January 9 at Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in FOXBORO www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com Roberts and Sons Funeral Home. 30 South Street, Foxborough, MA 02035 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FAYE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -