WEIL, Faye Faye Weil, long-time resident of Winthrop, recently of Chelsea, entered into rest on July 17, 2019 at the age of 96. Devoted daughter of the late Ida and Thomas Bowman. Beloved wife of the late John H. Weil. Adored mother of Thomas of Chambersburg, PA, Jeffrey of Anchorage, AK, Joan of Jerusalem, Israel, and Simone and Scott of Nashua, NH. Loving sister of the late Joseph and Isabel. Cherished grandmother of Jenifer, Sarit, Jesse, Kayla, Zachary, Cassidy, and the late Sean. She was the proud, loving great-grandmother of fourteen. Nothing was more important to Faye than her family. She was also a long-time fan of the Boston Celtics. The family would like to give a special thanks to Allie, Max, and the outstanding medical staff of the Step Down Unit of the 5th floor at Boston Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held at Roxbury Lodge Cemetery, 776 Baker St. West Roxbury, MA on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11AM. Shiva will be held at Cohen-Florence-Levine Estates, 201 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA, from Sunday, July 21 through Thursday, July 25, each day 10AM to 7PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Faye's memory may be made to Gateways Community Services, 144 Canal St. Nashua, NH 03064. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019