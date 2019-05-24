|
McGRAIL, Fe R.E. 88 years of age. Of Charlestown formerly of Chicopee. May 23, 2019. Devoted mother of James A. McGrail & partner Francine Oddo, Dr. J. Patrick McGrail & wife Ewa, Michael X. McGrail & wife Dawn LeTellier, Mary F. McGrail, Dr. Anne B. McGrail & husband Russell H. Shitabata, Matthew T. McGrail, Daniel A. McGrail & wife Lisa, Marguerite E. McGrail & husband Stephen Drouin, & Eamonn P. McGrail. Loving grandmother of August H.R. McGrail, Aloysius D. T. Shitabata, Michelle Graham & husband Nick, & great-grandchild Lyla Graham. Beloved sister of Thomas Corridan & her two late brothers & three sisters. Also many loving nieces, nephews, & cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Fe's Funeral on Friday at 9 A.M. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Charlestown at 10 A.M. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Chicopee. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fe's name to Project Bread - The Walk for Hunger, 145 Border St., East Boston, MA 02128. For obituary, directions, & online condolences
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019