Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
429 Upham Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
GLENNON, Felice M. (Taylor) Of Lynnfield, formerly of Melrose, Aug. 25, 2019, at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Glennon with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Gabrielle Ludwick and her husband David of Chambersburg, PA, Felice Kerr and her husband Brian of Wilmington, DE, Celeste Krouse and her husband Edward of Melrose, Regina Mouradian and her husband David of Wakefield, and Lenore DiRienzo and her husband Rick of Palm Springs, FL. Dear sister of the late Susan Wren and her surviving spouse Bill. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, John, Leanne, Donald, Regan, Anna, Eddie, Celia, Michael, Elena, Lisa, Joe, and Louie. Also survived by her extended family, the Truong's of Malden. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Felice's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9-10am, before leaving in procession to the Church of the Incarnation, 429 Upham St., Melrose for her Funeral Mass celebrated at 11am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
