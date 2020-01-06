|
MASTRORILLI, Felix A. Of Metheuni, age 71, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020. He was the husband of Lillian (Sarno) Mastrorilli. Born on September 8, 1948, he was a son of the late Jack and Rosa (Bilanzuolo) Mastrorilli. Besides his wife, Felix is survived by his daughter, Christina Reece and her husband Alan of Dracut; his brother, Frank Mastrorilli and his wife Karen of Merrimack, NH; his niece, Stephanie Mastrorilli of Merrimack, NH; his mother-in-law, Ida Sarno of Methuen; his dog, Snickers, and granddog, Jackson. Felix was the brother of the late Julia Mastrorilli and Steven Mastrorilli. He was also the son-in-law of the late Joseph Sarno. Arrangements: Friends are invited to call at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, on Wednesday, Jan. 8th from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. His Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Marguerite Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in Lowell Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Felix's honor to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020