Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Johns Church
2254 Mass. Ave.
North Cambridge, MA
FELIX M. "PHIL" LEPERA

FELIX M. "PHIL" LEPERA Obituary
LEPERA, Felix M. "Phil" Of Quincy, formerly of Cambridge, July 23, 2019. Husband of Mildred A. (Sacco) Lepera. Father of the late Joseph J. Lepera. Grandfather of Joseph Lepera & Lillo Lepera. Brother of Sarah A. Simonelli & her husband George of Braintree, Louis Lepera & his wife Janis of Braintree and the late Joseph Lepera and his late wife Virginia. Special friend to Perri Santone. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Monday at 10 am. Funeral Mass in St. Johns Church, 2254 Mass. Ave. North Cambridge at 11 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday 4-7 pm. Interment Private. Late member of the Teamsters Local # 25. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019
