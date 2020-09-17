1/1
IOVANNI, Felix R. Passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, he was 90. Born and raised in Somerville, he was a lifelong resident. Cherished son of the late Louise (Guarino) and  Massimino Iovanni. Beloved husband of Nancy (Baker) Iovanni, together they shared 62 years of marriage. Devoted father of Lisa Munson and her husband Glenn Cardalino of Somerville and Steven Iovanni and his wife Linda of Woburn. Cherished grandfather of Philip Munson and his wife Meaghan, David Munson, Jonathan Iovanni and his wife Courtney, Laura Iovanni and the late Ryan Munson. Dear brother of the late John Iovanni and Anita Iovanni. Brother-in-law of William Baker and his wife Anne of Woburn and Carolyn Silva of Virginia. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Iovanni was an Army veteran serving in Korea and a retired truck driver. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 185 Summer Street, Somerville, Friday morning September 25th at 11am. George L. Doherty Funeral Home Somerville, MA


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
