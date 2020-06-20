|
ZOLLO, Felix "Phil" Jr. Age 88, June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (Tamoshunas). Phil is survived by his daughter, Felicia and her husband Jeff of Topsfield, his two grandchildren, Alexandra Niland and her husband Eric Sosa of Waltham, and Matthew Niland of Bristol, Rhode Island. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake Street, Peabody, MA on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneral
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020