CHEN, Feng Born in Jinzhou, China, and resident of Newton, MA, passed away on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Glen Raffel. Dear daughter of Youkun Quan and the late Guoying Chen. Devoted and proud mother of Talia and Max Raffel. Loving sister of Xin and Tong Chen. Feng graduated Peking University, achieved her doctorate at MIT and completed her post-doctoral study at Harvard. She was former Editor-in-Chief for Molecular Cell, and director and executive publisher for American Chemical Society. Service at Temple Shalom, 175 Temple St., Newton, MA on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Shiva observance will begin following services at Temple Shalom, with Minyan at 5:30 pm. Shiva will continue at the family home Thursday 4–7 pm with Minyan at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Feng's memory may be made to the . www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
