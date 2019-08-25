Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
FERDINAND A. LUCONTONI

FERDINAND A. LUCONTONI Obituary
LUCONTONI, Ferdinand A. Of Stratham, NH, formerly of Woburn, August 23rd. Beloved husband of the late Carmela (Maffeo) Lucontoni. Devoted father of Michael Lucontoni and his wife Susan, of Concord, Linda Comeau and her husband Jeffrey, of Stratham, NH, and the late Frederick Lucontoni. Loving Papa of Michael, Daniel, Jeffrey, Victoria and Sophia. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, on Friday, August 30th, at 7:30 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family from 4 through 8 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ferdinand's name to New England Hospice, 190 Old Derby St., Suite 304, Hingham, MA, 02043. Late WWII Army, Veteran. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
