PISAPIA, Ferdinand F. "Fred" Of Everett, July 7, 2019, entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and childhood sweetheart of Gale (Feldman) Pisapia, with whom he shared an amazing love and life with for the past 50 years. Loving and devoted father of Maria Abraham, whom he cherished and adored. Dear brother of Anthony Pisapia and his wife Joanne, Rose Marenghi, Anna Pisapia and the late Joseph Pisapia. Loving son of the late Vincenzo and Anna (Navarro) Pisapia. Fred is survived by many dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Fred was a Real Estate Broker and a Business Investor and operator by profession, having owned and managed many varieties of real estate. He was the former owner and operator of M.P. Highlander, INC. for many years. Fred always gave of himself, tirelessly, selflessly and generously in helping others. His greatest joy in life was the love he had for his family. The family wishes to thank All Care Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided to Fred. Funeral Services will be held at Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Thurs., July 11, at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wed., July 10, from 6-8 PM. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019