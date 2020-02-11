|
PARIS, Ferdinando J. Age 94, of Peabody, died Monday morning at the Masconomet Nursing Home in Topsfield, following a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Dorothy M. "Dottie" (Costanza) Paris. Born in Chelsea, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Randazzo) Paris. He was raised and educated in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School, class of 1942. He later lived in Saugus and spent the last 35 years living in Peabody. Ferdinando was a veteran of WWII, who served with the United States Army and was honorably discharged in May of 1946. He fought with the 1263rd combat engineers and then transferred to the 281st Engineer Combat battalion, from where he was finally discharged. He saw battle in the Rhineland and Central Europe. Following the war, Ferdinando started his 50-year working career as an electrician, first for Suffolk Electric in Mattapan and then for the Boston Globe, before he finally retired in 1988. He was a proud member of Local 103 IBEW union for 73 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife worldwide. He is survived by his two sons, Frederick and his wife Joan Paris of Wilbraham, and James Paris and Lisa J. Pantapas of Conway, NH, his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and John Cascio of Topsfield, his brother-in-law, Anthony Della Russo of Malden, and by his beloved five grandchildren, Nicole Paris-Kro and her husband Kafui Kro, and Jessica Paris, all of Springfield, Daniel Cascio of Medford, Laura Cascio and Robert Ventullo of Revere, and John-Michael and Kelly Cascio of Medford, and by his three great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jayden, and Annalise. He was predeceased by his sister Marie Della Russo. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. His Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020