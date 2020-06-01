Boston Globe Obituaries
CORDIALINI, Fermina Age 95, of Southern Pines, NC, and formerly Cambridge, MA, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Friday, May 29th. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Cordialini. Predeceased by son, Damian Cordialini, Sr.; brothers, Pasquale and Cosmo Chinappi, sisters, Anna Nardone and Maria Perrone. Survived by son, Cosmo Cordialini (Sony) of Seoul Korea, and daughter, Elizabeth Cordialini Chagnon (Doug) of Pinebluff, NC. Also survived by a devoted daughter-in-law, Lisa of Pinehurst, NC; grandchildren, Anthony, Gina, Damian, Jr., Cosmo, Matthew, Samantha, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Jamian, AJ, Sean, Marcel, Gabriel, and Angelina; and one great-great-grandson, Cole; along with many nieces and nephews. Entombment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020
