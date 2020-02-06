Boston Globe Obituaries

Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Manchester Hebrew Cemetery
Beech Street
Manchester, NH
FERN LOUISE CAMANN

CAMANN, Fern Louise Age 89 of Upperville, VA, formerly of Charlestown and Athol, MA, died on Thursday, January 30 in Spring Harbor Assisted Living Residence in Winchester, VA. She was born in Athol, MA and was a daughter of Saul and Rebecca (Kushnerofsky) Camann. She was a 1948 graduate of Athol High School and received her Associate degree in 1950 from Becker College in Worcester, MA. For 10 years, she worked in her family's clothing store, The Hub, in Athol and then, for 43 years, as a salesperson and then buyer at Filene's Department Store on Washington Street in Boston.

She leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Herbert and Milton Camann and by her sister, Ruth Raphaelson.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Manchester Hebrew Cemetery on Beech Street in Manchester, New Hampshire under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden, MA.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
