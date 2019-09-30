|
CORMIER, Fernande M. (Cormier) Of Waltham, September 21, 2019. Wife of the late Norman C. Cormier. Mother of Suzanne M. Hamlin of Northborough and Norma M. LeBlanc of Moncton, New Brunswick. Grandmother of Caroline Rodriguez, Patrick Hamlin, Aaron LeBlanc, and the late Brandon LeBlanc. Great-grandmother of Savannah, Jaxon, and Madilynn LeBlanc. Sister of Ulysse Cormier of Cocagne, New Brunswick, Leonard Cormier of Dieppe, New Brunswick, and Jeannine Hebert of Ontario. Family and friends will honor and remember Fern's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, October 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning, when her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019