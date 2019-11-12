Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
Woodbrook Cemetery
Woburn, MA
FERNANDO "FRED" CAPUA

FERNANDO "FRED" CAPUA Obituary
CAPUA, Fernando "Fred" Of Woburn, November 7, 2019. Son of the late Peter and Rosa (Pietronguilli) Capua. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (Rice) Capua. Cherished brother of Peter Capua and his wife Florence of Winchester, Rosario Capua and his late wife Lois of Tewksbury, the late Angelo Capua and his late wife Barbara. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted in the McLAUGHLIN- Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, November 16th, at 12PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Contributions may be made in Fred's memory to New Horizons Activities Fund, 21 Warren Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
