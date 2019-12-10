|
CAFUA, Fernando Manuel Age 69, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, FL, surrounded by his family. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in METHUEN. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 35 Essex Street in Lawrence. Cataudella Funeral Home 126 Pleasant Valley Street Methuen, MA 01844 www.cataudellafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019