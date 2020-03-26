|
BIANCARDI, Filomena "Mena" Age 60, beloved wife of David Buonopane, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born in Cimitile, Italy, she was the daughter of Maria (Napolitano) Biancardi of Peabody and the late Donato Biancardi. She moved to the United States at the age of six, settling in East Boston. She graduated from East Boston High School, class of 1978 and earned her degree from Boston State College. Mena spent many years in the Sales profession. Until the time of her illness, she was employed at Staples as Regional Sales Director for the Northeast region. Prior to her career at Staples, she was the Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at Salem State College. She also spent 15 years at Federal Express as an Account Executive. She was a successful businesswoman with a passion to help other women succeed. She was a mentor to many. Mena supported many different charities and foundations and proudly served on the Foundation Board at Salem State College. Mena's greatest love was her family and friends. She was an amazing cook and very much enjoyed cooking for family and friends, a passion she knew everyone appreciated. She cherished family traditions and spending time spoiling her nieces. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband, with whom she was close friends for 46 years, sharing the past fifteen years in marriage and her mother, she is survived by her sister, Gelsomina Long, her husband Alan, her brother Umberto Biancardi, his wife Jodi, and her three nieces, Rebecca and Jessica Biancardi and Sarah Long; all of Peabody, her mother-in-law, Rita Buonopane of East Boston and her best friend, Mary Ann Orlando-Levasseur and her husband, Roland of Rowley. Her Funeral Services are being held privately. A public Celebration of her Life will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lynnfield and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to fund a scholarship in Mena's name to the North Shore Women in Business either online at www.nswib.org or by check to North Shore Women in Business, P.O. Box 103, Danvers, MA 01923. Online guestbook at www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2020