Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for FILOMENA ROMANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FILOMENA E. (PUGLIELLI) ROMANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FILOMENA E. (PUGLIELLI) ROMANO Obituary
ROMANO, Filomena E. (Puglielli) Of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benedetto Romano. Devoted stepmother of Annmarie D'Angelo and husband William of Revere. Dear sister of Anna M. Puglielli of the North End and the late Gennaro Puglielli and surviving wife Joanne, Maria Stein, Raffaella Magaletta, and Michelina Puglielli. Cherished aunt of Paul Magaletta, Steven Puglielli, Maria Anderson, and the late Domenic Puglielli. Also survived by her many loving great-nieces and nephews. In accordance with the guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours (617)-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall at www.ruggieromh.com Filomenia will be laid to rest at Saint Michael's Cemetery, Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FILOMENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -