ROMANO, Filomena E. (Puglielli) Of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benedetto Romano. Devoted stepmother of Annmarie D'Angelo and husband William of Revere. Dear sister of Anna M. Puglielli of the North End and the late Gennaro Puglielli and surviving wife Joanne, Maria Stein, Raffaella Magaletta, and Michelina Puglielli. Cherished aunt of Paul Magaletta, Steven Puglielli, Maria Anderson, and the late Domenic Puglielli. Also survived by her many loving great-nieces and nephews. In accordance with the guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours (617)-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall at www.ruggieromh.com Filomenia will be laid to rest at Saint Michael's Cemetery, Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020