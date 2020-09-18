RENZI, Filomena (Apone) "Flo, Flora, Florence" Passed away peacefully at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on September 15, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Ogliastro Cilento, Italy on June 6, 1922. She came to the US in 1925 as a child, with her family. She was a talented seamstress, a former realtor, and worked for the VA Hospital before retirement.
Filomena was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph P. Renzi, her parents, Maria and Tommaso Apone, her brothers Michael and William Apone, and son-in-law, Joseph Santoro. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Santoro, Linda Renzi and Carol Lynn Thistle, her grandchildren, Robert Childs and wife Lauren, Christopher Childs and wife Melissa, Danielle Conlin and fianc? Brian Collins, and Thomas Conlin and fianc?e Melanie Joyce, and Kimberly Thistle, her great-grandchildren, Samantha, Kyleigh and Jackson Childs and Emma Thistle. Also survived by her sister, Ann Russas, her brother John Apone and sister-in-law Mary Benedetti (Renzi). She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and longtime friends.
A private family Service will be held at Holden Dunn Lawler Funeral Home in WESTWOOD, MA, with Burial when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, and family and friends can properly Celebrate her Life. Donations can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, PO Box 9818, Washington, DC, 20090-1-8018. Holden-Dunn-Lawlerwww.hdlfuneralhome.net