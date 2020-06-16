|
SCIOLI, Filomena Of Waltham, died peacefully Sunday, June 14 at her residence at Waltham Crossings. She was 91.
Filomena was born March 18, 1929 in Boiano (Molise), Italy to the late Raffaele Malatesta and Michela Chiovitti.
Filomena emigrated to the United States in 1960. She was a talented seamstress and dress-maker. She first worked at Puritan Dress Co. in Waltham on a line of designer clothing. At the Robert Leonard Co. in Lowell, she rose to the position of floor manager and oversaw the work of several hundred employees, creating women's clothing for high-end stores. Filomena was a strong, resilient Italian lady. When both dress manufacturers left the state, she found work at Barry Controls.
Filomena was a spectacular cook. Her sauce was made from homegrown tomatoes and basil. She hand-rolled her own pasta. Her skill was renowned in Waltham and beyond. She was the preferred "external chef" at the Stigmatine Fathers retirement home.
Filomena had two great loves, her family and her religion. Her greatest joy was cooking a feast that would bring her family around the table for a classic Italian meal and some homemade wine. Filomena was a profoundly devout Catholic. She was a lifelong supporter of Sacred Heart Church in Waltham, and adored Catholic TV.
At Waltham Crossings, the staff joked that "she ran the place." She planted a vegetable garden on the grounds and donated produce to the kitchen. Every so often, she would take over the downstairs kitchen to prepare homemade lasagna for all the residents.
Filomena was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Felice Scioli, and her seven siblings: Antonio, Addolorata, Benedetta, Carmela, Constantino, Cosimo, and Maria.
Filomena is survived by her devoted sons Nicola Scioli and his wife Susan of Hyannis Port, and Antonio Scioli and his wife Victoria of Acton; her cherished grandsons Felice William and his partner Sarah, and Richard Raffaele and his wife Nancy. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews in New York, Canada, and Italy.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, family and friends will gather at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum (250 High Street, Waltham, MA 02453), for an outdoor ceremony, following social distancing, and other state and CDC guidelines. Private entombment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum (Mausoleum Phone: 781-322-6300).
At a later date, the family will announce a mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Filomena's life at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham, MA.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Filomena's memory to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham, MA 02453, or to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231, or at www.smiletrain.org To plant a tree in memory of Filomena Scioli, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
