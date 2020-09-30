1/
FILOMENA (TARDANICO) TARARA
TARARA, Filomena (Tardanico) Of Walpole, formerly of Jamaica Plain, September 29, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Frank Tarara. Loving mother of Joseph Tarara of Framingham, Gaetano Tarara of Dennis, Frank Tarara of Falmouth, Fay A. Fitzgerald and her husband, John, of Walpole, and Gina Mazzotta and her husband, Joseph, of Sharon. Cherished grandmother of Frank, Gina, Jane, Joseph, Gaetano, Fabrizio, Dominic, Alan, Kristina, Amy, John, Jr., Kara, Andrew, and Alexander and great-grandmother of sixteen. Sister of Calogero Tardanico of Jamaica Plain, Gaetano Tardanico of Genoa, Italy, the late Fina Adamo, the late Rocco Tardanico, and the late Francesco Tardanico. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Filomena's Life Celebration on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2 to 5 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Please note, masks will be required, and a line will form outside the building to ensure enough room inside for social distancing. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Filomena's family has decided that her Funeral Mass will be private with interment taking place in Saint Michael's Cemetery in Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
